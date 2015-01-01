SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Atreya A, Pandit S, Nepal S, Bajracharya J, Shrestha D. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2021; 59(243): 1174-1176.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Nepal Medical Association)

DOI

10.31729/jnma.6057

PMID

35199770

Abstract

Although cases of sexual offenses are not uncommon in children, they present to the Emergency Department seeking treatment for a medical cause. Sometimes the history of abuse is missed by the treating clinicians who are only focused upon the presenting complaint and not upon the underlying cause. Furthermore, the lack of reporting of sexual abuse in medical literatures makes them a rarity in the Nepalese scenario. We present an uncommon case of a child where the perpetrator who tried to silence her during the sexual intercourse made a futile attempt to kill her cutting her throat with a sickle.


Language: en

Keywords

Homicide; Child; Humans; Female; Nepal/epidemiology; *Rape; *Sex Offenses; child abuse sexual; homicide; Nepal; rape; sex offenses.; Sexual Behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print