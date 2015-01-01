Abstract

Although cases of sexual offenses are not uncommon in children, they present to the Emergency Department seeking treatment for a medical cause. Sometimes the history of abuse is missed by the treating clinicians who are only focused upon the presenting complaint and not upon the underlying cause. Furthermore, the lack of reporting of sexual abuse in medical literatures makes them a rarity in the Nepalese scenario. We present an uncommon case of a child where the perpetrator who tried to silence her during the sexual intercourse made a futile attempt to kill her cutting her throat with a sickle.

