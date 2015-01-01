|
Shah RK, Timsinha S, Sah SK. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2021; 59(244): 1267-1271.
(Copyright © 2021, Nepal Medical Association)
35199779
INTRODUCTION: Acute pesticide poisoning is a significant global public health issue that contributes to one of the leading causes of emergency department visits. There is no national data on the incidence of acute pesticide poisoning or the pesticides that cause deaths. The purpose of this study is to find the prevalence of pesticide poisoning among patients who presented to the emergency department with acute poisoning.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Emergency Service, Hospital; Tertiary Care Centers; *Pesticides; *Poisoning/epidemiology; *Suicide; emergency; organophosphates; poisoning; suicide.