Citation
Shakya A, Acharya J, Joshi SK. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2021; 59(244): 1277-1282.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Nepal Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
35199782
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Victim of injuries presenting to a hospital is a medico-legal issue. So, with medical management, proper documentation of injuries should be done as a legal duty by all physicians attending such cases. The study aims to find the prevalence of injury amongst medicolegal cases in the Department of Forensic Medicine in a tertiary care centre.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Prevalence; Tertiary Care Centers; *Forensic Medicine; *Research Design; documentation; forensic medicine; injuries; Nepal; violence.