Citation
Shim R, Szilagyi M, Perrin JM. Pediatrics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, American Academy of Pediatrics
35202473
Abstract
A new Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) documents the high prevalence of mental health disorders among America's children even before the pandemic.1 Pandemic era reports recently led the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) to issue a joint declaration of a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health.2 This new MMWR represents remarkable work compiling diverse information from nine nationally-representative data sets.
