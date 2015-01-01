Abstract

Undocumented immigrants in the United States are at risk for upper extremity trauma due to occupational exposure, and decreased access to healthcare can worsen outcomes. The purpose of this study was to compare documented versus undocumented patients in a large cohort of patients in New York City's most diverse neighborhood in order to characterize upper extremity trauma in this population.



METHODS: The Elmhurst Hospital trauma database was examined for patients admitted with upper extremity trauma from April 2016 to December 2019. Charts were examined for demographic information, documentation status, injury mechanism, and outcomes.



RESULTS: Of the 1041 patients included, 865 (83.1%) were documented and 176 (16.9%) were undocumented. Undocumented immigrants were younger (40.5 versus 62.4 years, P < 0.0001) and predominantly men (83.5% versus 57.1%, P < 0.0001) with fewer comorbidities (42.6% versus 64.6%, P < 0.0001). Occupational injury was three times as likely in undocumented immigrants (13.6% versus 4.6%, P < 0.0001) and these patients were nearly twice as likely to be harmed from violence (19.9% versus 10.2%, P = 0.0003). Increased rates of injury during bicycle/motorcycle accidents (8.0% versus 3.0%, P = 0.0017) or being struck as a pedestrian (21.6% versus 14.3%, P = 0.0149) were found in the undocumented cohort, with falls (39.8% versus 59.3%, P < 0.0001) or vehicle collisions (0.6% versus 3.5%, P = 0.0402).



CONCLUSIONS: Undocumented patients with upper extremity trauma represent a younger/healthier cohort, but are more likely to be injured at work or by violence. Documentation status plays a role in injury characteristics.

Language: en