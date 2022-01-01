Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Survivors of intimate partner violence are exposed to prolonged and repeated trauma due to the methods of control associated with abuse but do not always seek help from trauma-focused service provision. Despite links between complex posttraumatic stress disorder and partner violence, research has not explored how symptoms may be presented within the stories of abuse and the clinical implications of this. The aim was to explore the narratives of intimate partner violence and uncover how aspects of complex posttraumatic stress disorder may be present.



METHOD: The stories from 13 women with a mean age of 52.3 years were explored using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Across the survivors' stories, four themes with associated subthemes were uncovered: (a) difficulties in affect regulation, (b) belief systems that erode self-determination, (c) managing the threat response, and (d) difficulties in sustaining relationships. The findings suggest underlying symptoms of complex trauma were present. Presentations of symptoms associated with complex posttraumatic stress disorder demonstrate a need for therapeutic practitioners to be more aware of the prevalence of this for those who have experienced relational abuse and the implications for therapeutic interventions and engagement.



CONCLUSIONS: Exploring traumatic experiences from the perspectives of survivors is an important way of understanding the impacts on and consequences for the survivor and their adjustment beyond abuse, moving from a symptomatic lens to an approach of trauma journey exploration. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en