Carthy N, Best D, Heckels V, Weber L, Eberhardt J. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
35201835
OBJECTIVE: Survivors of intimate partner violence are exposed to prolonged and repeated trauma due to the methods of control associated with abuse but do not always seek help from trauma-focused service provision. Despite links between complex posttraumatic stress disorder and partner violence, research has not explored how symptoms may be presented within the stories of abuse and the clinical implications of this. The aim was to explore the narratives of intimate partner violence and uncover how aspects of complex posttraumatic stress disorder may be present.
