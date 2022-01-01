Abstract

OBJECTIVE: While moral injury can influence psychological outcomes experienced by adult refugees, no research to date has examined moral injury among young refugees. This study aimed to investigate the associations between moral injury and mental health in young people with refugee backgrounds.



METHOD: Participants were 85 young refugees (58.80% female), aged on average 20.78 years (SD = 2.29, range = 16-25 years), living in Melbourne Australia. This community sample completed measures of moral injury appraisals, traumatic stress, resilience, and mental health using an online survey.



RESULTS: Moral injury appraisals significantly correlated with poorer mental health. Regression analyses demonstrated that moral injury predicted differences on externalizing symptoms but not internalizing or PTSD symptoms. Further, the relationship between traumatic stress and externalizing symptoms was mediated by moral injury appraisals. Similarly, the relationship between postmigration living difficulties and internalizing symptoms was mediated by moral injury appraisals.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicated young people with refugee backgrounds also experience moral injury appraisals and these are associated with poor mental health. Further research is needed to understand the factors associated with psychological outcomes experienced by young refugees and to guide clinical assessments and novel interventions for this population. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en