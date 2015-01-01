Abstract

OBJECTIVE To assess a community pharmacist-provided targeted medication review (TMR) intervention to reduce the number of falls risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) prescribed to older patients in a community pharmacy setting. Design A single-site, prospective, interventional pilot study with a historical control group. Setting A single independent community pharmacy in rural Western New York. Participants A convenience sample of subjects was recruited for the intervention group based on the following inclusion criteria: 65 years of age or older, at least one prescription filled at the pharmacy within the past 90 days from date of enrollment in study, enrolled in a local Medicare plan, and prescription for at least one prespecified FRID filled at the pharmacy within 90 days before date of enrollment in study. A control group was collected that had different Medicare Part D plans than the intervention group but otherwise met inclusion criteria and ensured that between all of the control-group patients we included at least one patient prescribed each of the FRID classes that were found in the intervention group. Thirty-six subjects completed the study intervention, and 63 controls were collected. This offset in numbers between groups resulted from intervention subjects taking multiple FRIDs and the control needing to take the same class of FRID, thus one intervention subject may have required multiple control subjects to parallel each FRID class. Intervention The intervention involved the community pharmacist assessing the patient's fall risk, then educating the patient on the risks of the FRID he or she was prescribed, and recommending to either replace or discontinue the FRID. The outcomes assessment occurred three months later, with the pharmacist repeating the falls-risk assessment and following up regarding the patient's agreed-upon action plan.



RESULTS The intervention group had 52 FRIDs identified while the control group had 89. The discontinuation rate of FRIDs at three months was significantly higher in the intervention group (7.7% versus 0%; P = 0.0172).



CONCLUSION This study demonstrated that a community pharmacist TMR intervention can reduce the use of FRIDs.

