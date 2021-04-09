|
Citation
|
Komro KA, Kominsky TK, Skinner JR, Livingston MD, Livingston BJ, Avance K, Lincoln AN, Barry CM, Walker AL, Pettigrew DW, Merlo LJ, Cooper HLF, Wagenaar AC. Trials 2022; 23(1): e175.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35197100
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The national opioid crisis has disproportionately burdened rural White populations and American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations. Therefore, Cherokee Nation and Emory University public health scientists have designed an opioid prevention trial to be conducted in rural communities in the Cherokee Nation (northeast Oklahoma) with AI and other (mostly White) adolescents and young adults. Our goal is to implement and evaluate a theory-based, integrated multi-level community intervention designed to prevent the onset and escalation of opioid and other drug misuse. Two distinct intervention approaches-community organizing, as implemented in our established Communities Mobilizing for Change and Action (CMCA) intervention protocol, and universal school-based brief intervention and referral, as implemented in our established Connect intervention protocol-will be integrated with skill-based training for adults to strengthen social support for youth and also with strategic media. Furthermore, we will test systems for sustained implementation within existing organizational structures of the Cherokee Nation and local schools and communities. This study protocol describes the cluster randomized trial, designed to measure implementation and evaluate the effectiveness on primary and secondary outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Schools; Students; Young Adult; Alcohol; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Marijuana; Opioids; Youth; Rural; American Indian; *Drug Misuse; *Opioid-Related Disorders/diagnosis/epidemiology/prevention & control; Alcohol Drinking/prevention & control; Multi-level intervention; Primary prevention