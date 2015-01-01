|
Citation
|
Bergenfeld I, Clark CJ, Sandhu S, Yount KM, Essaid AA, Sajdi J, Abu Taleb R, Robbin Z, Batayeh B, Zwooqar A, Spencer RA. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35200046
|
Abstract
|
Sexual harassment (SH), defined as unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature, presents a global public health issue and a barrier to empowerment for women and girls. To understand the perceived causes of SH in the Jordanian university context, we conducted focus groups (n = 6) and participatory data collection with students (n = 317) and interviews with staff and administrators (n = 5) at a public university. These data identified norms governing men's and women's behavior, institutional climate and policies, tribal conservatism and protection of perpetrators, and early socialization as underlying SH. Campus-based interventions should adopt approaches aimed at multiple levels of the social ecology.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
university; sexual harassment; Middle East and North Africa; social-ecological model