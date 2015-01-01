SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bergenfeld I, Clark CJ, Sandhu S, Yount KM, Essaid AA, Sajdi J, Abu Taleb R, Robbin Z, Batayeh B, Zwooqar A, Spencer RA. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221079373

PMID

35200046

Abstract

Sexual harassment (SH), defined as unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature, presents a global public health issue and a barrier to empowerment for women and girls. To understand the perceived causes of SH in the Jordanian university context, we conducted focus groups (n = 6) and participatory data collection with students (n = 317) and interviews with staff and administrators (n = 5) at a public university. These data identified norms governing men's and women's behavior, institutional climate and policies, tribal conservatism and protection of perpetrators, and early socialization as underlying SH. Campus-based interventions should adopt approaches aimed at multiple levels of the social ecology.


Language: en

Keywords

university; sexual harassment; Middle East and North Africa; social-ecological model

