Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The sequalae of mild concussions continue to emerge with increased awareness in sports-related injuries. This study aimed to quantify the number of patients who are affected by a mental illness within three years of a concussion and identify whether demographic differences exist that may influence a mental illness diagnosis.



DESIGN: Using a nationwide database, data was queried for a diagnosis of concussion, capturing patients aged 18 to 45 with no previous mental illness, and then identified if these patients were diagnosed with a mental illness within three years of their concussion. The mental illnesses specifically chosen for this study included depression, anxiety, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar, and schizophrenia.



RESULTS: Within 3 years following a concussion, 48% of patients were later diagnosed with a mental illness. All of the mental illnesses this study chose to evaluate were present in a higher proportion of patients following a concussion than the general population.



CONCLUSION: The mechanism between concussions and mental illness remains unclear. A large proportion of patients who suffer from a concussion are later diagnosed with a mental illness within 3 years. Patients with a history of a prior concussion may benefit from screening for the development of a mental illness.

Language: en