Abstract

INTRODUCTION: SARS-CoV-2 pandemic required the establishment of total lockdown in France from March 17 to May 11, 2020. We analyzed the impact of this lockdown on the pediatric burn population consulting in our burn unit during this period compared to data from previous years in order to analyze our model of emergency care for children burned during this unprecedented situation. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We carried out a retrospective single-center study by reviewing files concerning emergency consultations for children burns during the total lockdown in France in 2020 (COVID group) compared to the same weeks of 2018 and 2019 (no-COVID group).



RESULTS: We find a significant decrease in the number of consultations (P=0.02) during the confinement period. In the "COVID" group, we found a significant increase in burn to the hand (P=0.03) and lower limbs (P=0.03). The other criteria evaluated did not find any difference between the groups. Assessment of a possible rebound effect within 2 weeks of total lockdown found an increased incidence of the children burn consultation, an increased number of older children and mainly male.



CONCLUSION: The decrease in the number of consultations alerts us to a potential increase in the functional sequelae of burns in these patients at risk. Longer-term follow-up will allow us to assess the consequences of this lockdown on this particularly at-risk population.

