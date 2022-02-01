|
INTRODUCTION: SARS-CoV-2 pandemic required the establishment of total lockdown in France from March 17 to May 11, 2020. We analyzed the impact of this lockdown on the pediatric burn population consulting in our burn unit during this period compared to data from previous years in order to analyze our model of emergency care for children burned during this unprecedented situation. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We carried out a retrospective single-center study by reviewing files concerning emergency consultations for children burns during the total lockdown in France in 2020 (COVID group) compared to the same weeks of 2018 and 2019 (no-COVID group).
Children; Burns; Confinement; SARS-CoV-2; Lockdown; Brûlures; Covid; COVID; Enfants