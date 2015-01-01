Abstract

Osteoporosis and the risk of falls increase the risk of fractures and events of falls. Prescriptions and programs for different forms of exercise have different impacts on the risk of falls, and exercises from multiple categories of whole-body vibration can be effective. This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of whole-body vibration (WBV) protocol combined with multicomponent training (MCT) in elderly women with osteoporosis and their history of falls. Our proposal is a protocol for a randomized clinical trial, divided into two stages: First, development of a protocol for WVB combined with MCT for elderly women with osteoporosis and a history of falls, under the Guidelines of the American College of Sports Medicine, and following the recommendations of the Standard Protocol Items Recommendations for Interventional Trials (SPIRIT), and second, a randomized controlled clinical trial following the Consolidated Standards of Reporting Trials (CONSORT). This trial will have implications for the effectiveness of a vibration protocol combined with multicomponent exercise on the risk of falls and quality of life for older women with osteoporosis. We expect that adding full-body vibration to an exercise protocol will decrease the risk of falls and improve participants' quality of life, as well as their strength, balance, and functional capacity.

Language: en