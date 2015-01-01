|
Giebel C, Zuluaga MI, Saldarriaga G, White R, Reilly S, Montoya E, Allen D, Liu G, Castaño-Pineda Y, Gabbay M. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2022; 22(1): e253.
BACKGROUND: Older adults in Colombia have seen a number of stressful life events - including the Colombian armed conflict, forced misplacement and recently COVID-19. These events likely have had and are having a substantial impact on people's mental health and well-being, whilst mental health care provision in Colombia is not sufficient and often access is limited and unaffordable. Therefore, the aim of this study is to understand the impact of stressful life events on the mental health of older adults living in Colombia, and co-produce, pilot, and evaluate a community-based mental health intervention in Turbo.
Violence; Mental health; Ageing; Low- and middle-income countries; Post-conflict