Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Thailand, drug use is widely observed, especially among vocational-school students, who are more inclined to use various types of drugs and to experience pride-based violence (violence based on institutional pride, honor, or on seniority status) than any other groups of students. Drug use contexts differ based on sexual orientation and gender identity (e.g., clubs). This study aims to examine the prevalence and correlates of poly-drug use (the use of at least three types of drugs) among vocational-school students, with a focus on sexual orientation and gender identity.



METHODS: In this study, 638 vocational school students living in Bangkok metropolitan area participated in a three-year longitudinal survey of four vocational schools. Experiences of violence, sexual behaviours, and poly-drug use were assessed and analyzed using multivariable logistic regression.



RESULTS: About one tenth of all students (11.3%) reported poly-drug use, a fifth among Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) students (20.2%) and almost a tenth of heterosexual students (9.8%). In the multivariable logistic model of LGBT students, GPA, pride-based violence, intoxicated sex, and counseling needs were significantly associated with poly-drug use (AOR = 4.62; 95% CI 1.17-18.29, AOR = 6.01; 95% CI 1.31-27.32, AOR = 5.17; 95% CI 1.10-24.28, AOR = 4.64; 95% CI 1.16-18.54, respectively). Likewise, among heterosexual students, GPA and intoxicated sex were significantly associated with poly-drug use (AOR = 2.02; 95% CI 1.09-3.75, AOR = 5.31; 95% CI 2.81-10.04, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: LGBT vocational-school students have significantly higher prevalence of poly-drug use than their heterosexual peers. Correlates include lower GPA, having experienced pride-based violence and intoxicated sex. School-based intervention programs should also address pride-based violence and intoxicated sex in their harm reduction programs.

Language: en