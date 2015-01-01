|
Fisher M, Wiseman-Hakes C, Obeid J, DeMatteo C. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35213283
OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to 1) determine if post-concussion sleep quality of children and adolescents differed from healthy sleep estimates; 2) describe the trajectory of parameters of sleep quality; 3) determine factors that predict sleep quality outcomes; and 4) compare sleep parameter outcomes between asymptomatic and symptomatic participants at 4 weeks post-concussion.
pediatric; Concussion; actigraphy; sleep; sleep quality