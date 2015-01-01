|
Citation
Biele G, Lekhal R, Overgaard KR, Vaage Wang M, Eek Brandlistuen R, Friis S, Zeiner P. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2022; 16(1): e14.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35209931
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Three to seven percent of pre-schoolers have developmental problems or child psychiatric disorders. Randomized controlled trials (RCTs) indicate that interventions in early childhood education and care (ECEC) improve long-term outcomes of children from disadvantaged backgrounds. It is unknown if such effects generalize beyond the well-structured context of RCTs and to children who may not have a disadvantaged background but have developmental problems or psychiatric disorders.
Language: en
Keywords
Communication; Anxiety; ADHD; ASD; Mood; Inattention; Behaviour problems; Directed Acyclic Graph; Early childhood education and care; Hierarchical Bayesian modelling; Hyperactivity/impulsivity; Language difficulties; Oppositional behaviour; Psycho-social intervention; Special education