Assini-Meytin LC, Nair R, McGinty EB, Stuart EA, Letourneau EJ. Child Maltreat. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595221079605

35213252

There is substantial evidence that adequate access to healthcare among low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion mitigates risk factors associated with childhood maltreatment, including parental financial insecurity, substance use, and poor mental health. Indeed, studies identified reduced reports of child neglect in states that expanded Medicaid, relative to those that did not. However, it is unknown whether Medicaid expansion is associated with reported child sexual abuse (CSA). We present findings from a study evaluating the association of Medicaid expansion with incidents of CSA reported to child protective services. Using a difference-in-differences approach, we analyzed data from the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System to examine the effects of state-level adoption of the Medicaid expansion on CSA reports per 100,000 children across 2008-2018.

RESULTS indicated no statistically significant association between Medicaid expansion and CSA incidents. We discuss potential reasons for differential association of macro-level policies on types of child maltreatment.


child sexual abuse; Medicaid expansion

