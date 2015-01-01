Abstract

Depressive disorders (DDs) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are important juvenile mental health issues, showing alarming increasing rates. They frequently co-occur, mainly among adolescents, increasing the suicide risk. We aimed to compare the clinical features of two groups of adolescents with DDs, differed by their engagement or not in NSSI ("DD + NSSI" and "DD"). We hypothesized that NSSI would characterize particularly severe forms of DDs suitable for becoming specific phenotypes of adolescent depression. We enrolled 56 adolescents (11-17 years) diagnosed with a DD according to the DSM-5 criteria. They were assessed for NSSI endorsement (Ottawa Self-Injury Inventory), depressive symptoms (Children's Depression Inventory 2), emotional dysregulation (Difficulties in Emotional Regulation Scale), and anxiety symptoms (Screen for Child Anxiety-Related Emotional Disorders). The two groups accounted for 31 ("DD + NSSI") and 25 ("DD") individuals. The "DD + NSSI" group had significantly higher suicidal ideation (p 0.0039), emotional dysregulation (p 0.0092), depressive symptoms (p 0.0138), and anxiety symptoms (p 0.0153) than the "DD" group. NSSI seemed to characterize more severe phenotypes of adolescent depression, applying for a potential role as a "specifier" of DDs, describing relevant information for their management. Further studies are needed to support this hypothesis and its potential opportunities for prevention and treatment.

Language: en