Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This cross-sectional study examined whether age moderates the relation between sleep problems and suicide risk and investigated whether sleep problems are differentially associated with suicide risk in younger (18-40) and older (60+) adults.



METHODS: MTurk workers (N = 733) completed the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, Suicidal Behavior Questionnaire-Revised, Patient Health Questionnaire, and demographic questions. Analysis of variance and linear regressions were utilized.



RESULTS: Older adults scored lower on four PSQI components, symptoms of depression, and suicide risk than younger adults. Age significantly moderated the relation between sleep problems and suicide risk after controlling for gender and depressive symptoms, F(5, 635) = 72.38, p <.001. Sleep problems significantly related to suicide risk in younger adults (t = 6.47, p <.001) but not in older adults (t = 0.57, p =.57). Sleep medication use was related to suicide risk in both groups, whereas daytime dysfunction was related to suicide risk in older adults and sleep disturbances were related to suicide risk in younger adults.



CONCLUSIONS: The relation between sleep problems and suicide risk differs between younger and older adults. This study adds to the literature suggesting that sleep medications may not be appropriate for older adults. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Sleep problems are significantly related to suicide risk in younger adults but not older adults. Sleep medication use is associated with suicide risk regardless of age.

Language: en