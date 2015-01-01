|
Citation
|
Priastana IKA, Simbolon JL. Clin. Interv. Aging 2022; 17: 163-164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35210762
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
We have read with great interest the paper entitled “Human Fall Detection Using Passive Infrared Sensors with Low Resolution: A Systematic Review” by Ben-Sadoun et al.1 This systematic review was designed and conducted according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA, version 2020).2 The goal of this review was to identify studies that investigated the metrological qualities of passive infrared sensors with a very low resolution to identify falls or related conditions (eg, lying on the floor).1
Language: en