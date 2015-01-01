|
Citation
|
Jacob A, van Vuuren J, Kinsman L, Spelten E. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35212148
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Violence in emergency healthcare is a persistent and concerning problem. The objective of the present study was to explore and understand rural nurses' views on the daily experience and impact of violence, and its perpetrators.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aggression; violence; emergency nursing; hospital emergency service; nursing experience; perpetrators