SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jacob A, van Vuuren J, Kinsman L, Spelten E. Emerg. Med. Australas. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Australasian College for Emergency Medicine and Australasian Society for Emergency Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1742-6723.13942

PMID

35212148

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Violence in emergency healthcare is a persistent and concerning problem. The objective of the present study was to explore and understand rural nurses' views on the daily experience and impact of violence, and its perpetrators.

METHODS: The present study took a descriptive exploratory approach. Two focus groups were held with nurses from an ED at a rural hospital in New South Wales, Australia.

RESULTS: Violence occurred regularly and had a significant impact on staff. Nurses go to work expecting to search patients for weapons and be physically and verbally abused. Tolerating and being able to manage violence has become a rite of passage.

CONCLUSIONS: The present study shows that rural workers, like metropolitan workers, feel experiences of violence are a routine part of their roles. Violence in healthcare is a societal issue, that cannot be solved without a multifactor approach that considers the characteristics of the perpetrators.


Language: en

Keywords

aggression; violence; emergency nursing; hospital emergency service; nursing experience; perpetrators

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print