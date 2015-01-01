Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Violence in emergency healthcare is a persistent and concerning problem. The objective of the present study was to explore and understand rural nurses' views on the daily experience and impact of violence, and its perpetrators.



METHODS: The present study took a descriptive exploratory approach. Two focus groups were held with nurses from an ED at a rural hospital in New South Wales, Australia.



RESULTS: Violence occurred regularly and had a significant impact on staff. Nurses go to work expecting to search patients for weapons and be physically and verbally abused. Tolerating and being able to manage violence has become a rite of passage.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study shows that rural workers, like metropolitan workers, feel experiences of violence are a routine part of their roles. Violence in healthcare is a societal issue, that cannot be solved without a multifactor approach that considers the characteristics of the perpetrators.

