Abstract

Physiological genomics plays a crucial role in responding to stressful life events, such as violence and traumatic stress. This exposure to traumatic stress can trigger several physiological pathways, which are associated with genetic variability. Exposure to traumatic stress can result in the development of behavioural and psychiatric disorders, such as aggressive behaviour and anxiety disorders. Several genes play a crucial role in the neurophysiological response to chronic stress and trauma. These essential genes include monoamine oxidase A (MAOA), solute carrier family 6 member 4 (SLC6A4), brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT), dopamine receptor 2 and 4 (DRD2 and DRD4), and FK506 binding protein 5 (FKBP5). Genetic variations in several genes have been found to have altered physiological response, which associates with the development of several behavioural traits. Interestingly, previous studies show that there is an interplay between aggressive behaviour and anxiety disorders, which may be associated with physiological genomics structure. The physiological responses are based on genetic architecture and its molecular reaction. Understanding physiological genomics may show underpinnings related to the development of aggressive behaviours and their interaction with anxiety disorders. This review aims to discuss the association between different physiological genes and the development of psychiatric disorders related to aggressive behaviours and anxiety disorders, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

