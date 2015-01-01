Abstract

In this cross-sectional analysis of 61 postmenopausal osteoporosis patients who regularly visited an osteoporosis outpatient clinic, we aimed to clarify the prevalence of sarcopenia and its related clinical factors. Of 61 patients (mean age 77.6 ± 8.1 years), 24 (39.3%) had osteosarcopenia and 37 (60.7%) had osteoporosis alone. Age, nutritional status, and the number of prescribed drugs were associated with the presence of sarcopenia (p = 0.002, <0.001, and 0.001, respectively), while bone mineral density (BMD) and % young adult mean BMD were not (p = 0.119 and 0.119, respectively). Moreover, patients with osteosarcopenia had lower quality of life (QOL) scores, greater postural instability, and a higher incidence of falls in the past year than patients with osteoporosis alone. In contrast, BMD status showed no correlation with the nutritional status, QOL score, postural instability, or incidence of falls in the past year. In conclusion, the incidence of sarcopenia was relatively high among postmenopausal osteoporosis female patients in an osteoporosis outpatient clinic. Our results suggest that in addition to routine BMD evaluation, assessment and management of sarcopenia may be promoted at osteoporosis outpatient clinics to limit the risk of falls and prevent consequent fragility fractures in osteoporosis patients.

