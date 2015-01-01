|
Citation
|
Li W, Wang M, Yu M, Zheng X. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(4): e1955.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35206142
|
Abstract
|
Social conformity, a psychological phenomenon commonly shared by most individuals, has long been ignored by studies focusing on influencing preferences for shared electric vehicles (SEVs). To fill this gap, this paper divides social conformity into informational conformity and normative conformity, and analyzes their effects on individuals' choice of SEVs. Respondents were selected randomly in Jiangsu Province, and the data were collected by the choice experiment method. The data were further analyzed by logit models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
choice experiment method; logit model; shared electric vehicle; social conformity