Citation
Xu J, Xin T, Gao C, Sun Z. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(4): e2025.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35206222
Abstract
Truck rollover crashes on horizontal curves have been recognized as one of the most serious types of crashes. Driver's instantaneous emergency steering maneuvers (DIESM) play an important role in truck rollover crashes, but have not received much attention. In the present study, the radius of curvature of the actual vehicle travel path (AVTP) under DIESM was calculated based on the transient bicycle model. Rollover margins were used to evaluate the truck-rollover potential under DIESM. To calculate rollover margins, the lateral acceleration under DIESM was calculated based on the radius of the curvature of the AVTP. A rollover threshold formula was introduced to calculate vehicle's rollover thresholds by distinguishing two turning conditions. According to rollover margins, the maximum safe instantaneous input of the steering wheel against rollover for trucks was obtained. Moreover, theoretical results were verified by computer simulation.
Language: en
Keywords
computer simulation; emergency steering; rollover margin; steering wheel instantaneous input; transient bicycle model; travel path; truck rollover