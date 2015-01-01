Abstract

BACKGROUND: The land transport system influences health via a range of pathways. This study aimed to quantify the amount and distribution of health loss caused by the current land transport system in Aotearoa New Zealand (NZ) through the pathways of road injury, air pollution and physical inactivity.



METHODS: We used an existing multi-state life table model to estimate the long-term health impacts (in health-adjusted life years (HALYs)) and changes in health system costs of removing road injury and transport related air pollution and increasing physical activity to recommended levels through active transport. Health equity implications were estimated using relative changes in HALYs and life expectancy for Māori and non-Māori.



RESULTS: If the NZ resident population alive in 2011 was exposed to no further air pollution from transport, had no road traffic injuries and achieved at least the recommended weekly amount of physical activity through walking and cycling from 2011 onwards, 1.28 (95% UI: 1.11-1.5) million HALYs would be gained and $7.7 (95% UI: 10.2 to 5.6) billion (2011 NZ Dollars) would be saved from the health system over the lifetime of this cohort. Māori would likely gain more healthy years per capita than non-Māori, which would translate to small but important reductions (2-3%) in the present gaps in life expectancy.



CONCLUSION: The current transport system in NZ, like many other car-dominated transport systems, has substantial negative impacts on health, at a similar level to the effects of tobacco and obesity. Transport contributes to health inequity, as Māori bear greater shares of the negative health impacts. Creating a healthier transport system would bring substantial benefits for health, society and the economy.

Language: en