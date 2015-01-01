Abstract

Little is known about how disrupted vision affects visual reliance during postural control. postural control. Twenty-four physically active adults volunteered to participate in the study. Static postural control was quantified with center of pressure measures during a one-legged balance test with four different visual inputs (eyes-open (EO), high frequency of strobe vision (HSV), low frequency of strobe vision (LSV), and eyes-closed (EC)) and on two different surfaces (firm and foam). Dynamic postural control was calculated by the dynamic postural stability index and the Y-Balance test for three different visual inputs (EO, HSV, and LSV) and the two different surfaces. Romberg ratios (HSV/EO, LSV/EO, and EC/EO) were then calculated and used for statistical analysis to assess visual contribution during postural control. In the results, Romberg ratios were higher when people were on the foam surface than the firm surface in center of pressure total path in medial-lateral and anterior-posterior directions (p < 0.05, both directions). Similarly, Romberg ratios were higher on the foam surface than the firm surface in dynamic stability index in medial-lateral and anterior-posterior directions (p < 0.05, both directions). Stroboscopic glasses could alter visual reliance when the somatosensory system is disturbed by a foam pad during both static and dynamic postural control. Clinicians could use the glasses to manipulate visual reliance during dynamic balance training for patients with musculoskeletal injuries.

Language: en