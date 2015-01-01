Abstract

In Japan, there is a lack of physical activity data on health and disease among people with visual impairments, making it difficult to develop specific strategies for health promotion. This study aimed to identify moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) among people with visual impairments in Japan, to examine the percentage of them who meet the MVPA recommended activity, and to identify factors related to MVPA. In this cross-sectional study, we analyzed a survey of 169 adults with visual impairments. The relationship between MVPA and related factors was analyzed using binomial logistic regression analysis. The median MVPA was 46 min/day for men and 36 min/day for women, respectively, aged < 65 years, and 26 min/day for men and 34 min/day for women, respectively, aged ≥ 65 years. Seventy-eight percent of the subjects achieved the recommendations by the WHO, and 28% of the subjects < 65 years had achieved the MVPA of 60 min/day recommended by the Japanese Active Guide. Self-efficacy (SE) for PA, recommended PA implementation behavior, subjective walking speed, and exercise habits were significantly associated with MVPA. The current status of MVPA time among people with visual impairments in Japan, as revealed by this study, indicates that it is important to set realistic goals and plan a step-by-step process to achieve the recommendation. In the future, it will be important to develop a program that encourages the improvement of SE and promotes PA.

Language: en