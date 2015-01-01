Abstract

This retrospective cross-sectional epidemiological study deals with sport-specific injury patterns in show jumping. A total of 363 show jumpers of all levels (S) answered a retrospective questionnaire about injuries and overuse damages which occurred in the course of their careers. Demographic data and information on injuries in various body regions were collected. In addition to descriptive analysis, significance tests were performed. For better statistical comparability with other sports, exposure time was extrapolated with total career duration and weekly training hours, and injuries per 1000 jumping hours were calculated. The study included 251 (69%) women and 112 (31%) men, who were on average 26.9 ± 10.9 years old. The injury rate for the entire collective was 3.7 per 1000 h of exposure. The most frequently affected body region was the head (31%). Overuse complaints play a subordinate role and mainly affect the upper extremities (65%). The riders of the professional lower performance levels are less likely to injure themselves per 1000 h than riders of the higher performance levels. Riders who often or always wore a helmet suffered significantly fewer head injuries (p = 0.008) and had a significantly lower total injury duration than riders who did not wear a helmet (p = 0.006). Similarly, the study showed that riders who often or always wore a safety vest suffered significantly fewer spinal injuries (p = 0.017) and had significantly fewer injuries per 1000 riding hours (p = 0.031) than riders who did not wear a safety vest. Based on the present results, there should be an extension of the general helmet requirement and a requirement to wear safety vests in show jumping in general.

Language: en