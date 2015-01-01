|
Citation
|
Staniszewska A, Lasota D, Kielan A, Brytek-Matera A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(4): e2343.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35206532
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The most common method of suicide in Poland is hanging, especially among men. However, women tend to overdose on medications to commit suicide. Considering suicide attempts, poisoning, which involves overdosing various substances, is the most commonly used method. The purpose of the present study was to analyze suicide attempts by intoxication, suicides, and substances that influenced the state of consciousness of suicide victims in Poland in the years covered by the study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Poland; suicide attempt; intoxication; epidemiology of suicide