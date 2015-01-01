|
Liu B, Yang Y, Geng J, Cai T, Zhu M, Chen T, Xiang J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(4): e2403.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35206591
Harsh parenting and its effect on children's aggressive behavior has received attention from researchers, however few studies have considered the role of the emotional process. This study aims to examine the relationship between harsh parenting, children's aggressive behavior, normative beliefs about aggression, and regulatory emotional self-efficacy, alongside their mechanism of interplay. A sample of 235 senior primary school students in Beijing were recruited as participants by using the Harsh Parenting Scale, the Normative Beliefs about Aggression Scale, the Buss-Warren Aggression Questionnaire, and the Regulatory Emotional Self-Efficacy Scale.
Language: en
aggressive behavior; harsh parenting; integrated model of emotion processes and cognition; normative beliefs about aggression; regulatory emotional self-efficacy