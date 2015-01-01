|
Theron M, Swart R, Londani M, Parry C, Petersen Williams P, Harker N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(4): e2422.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35206607
Abstract
BACKGROUND: South Africa has a high prevalence of heavy episodic drinking (HED). Due to the high levels of alcohol misuse and violence, public hospital intensive care units were often overrun during the COVID-19 pandemic. This research investigated alcohol intake behaviour change during differing levels of lockdown restrictions, which included bans on alcohol sales.
Language: en
anxiety; COVID-19 pandemic; heavy episodic drinking; coping mechanisms; depression and alcohol policies; Facebook; illegal alcohol sales; lockdown