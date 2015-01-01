|
Bulger EM, Johnson P, Parker L, Moloney KE, Roberts MK, Vaziri N, Seo S, Nehra D, Thomas P, Zatzick D. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2022; 234(3): 274-287.
(Copyright © 2022, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35213489
BACKGROUND: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, firearm violence events, alcohol and drug use problems, and major depression and suicidal ideation are endemic among patients admitted to US trauma centers. Despite increasing policy importance, the current availability of screening and intervention services for this constellation of conditions in US trauma centers is unknown. STUDY DESIGN: Trauma program staff at all Level I and Level II trauma centers in the US. (N = 627) were contacted to complete a survey describing screening and intervention procedures for alcohol and drug use problems, PTSD symptoms, depression and suicidality, and firearm violence. Additional questions asked trauma centers about the delivery of peer interventions and information technology capacity for screening and intervention procedures.
