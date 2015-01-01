Abstract

Sexual coercion is a serious health problem in the United States, and it is the most prevalent form of sexual victimization that occurs on college campuses. The present study aimed to identify factors, such as exposure to objectified women in alcohol advertisements, that may contribute to college students' intentions to sexually coerce with alcohol use and without alcohol use. We also investigated the potential effects of gender stereotypes, wishful identification of alcohol ads, perceived realism of alcohol ads, and alcohol expectancies related to sexual enhancement on students' intentions to coerce. An online experiment was conducted with 1208 students from a large Northwestern university. Participants were randomly assigned to two conditions in which they were exposed to alcohol advertisements that included either highly objectified images of women or low-objectified images of women. The regression analyses indicate beliefs in gender stereotypes were the most consistent predictor across women and men's sexually coercive intentions, regardless if alcohol was used. Wishful identification with models in alcohol advertisements was positively associated with intentions to coerce, and perceived realism of alcohol ads was negatively associated with intentions to coerce. For college men's intentions to sexually coerce using alcohol, there were significant interaction effects between exposure to highly objectified advertisements and gender stereotypes. For women's intentions to sexually coerce using alcohol, the interaction between wishful identification and perceived realism was significant. Education efforts are needed to deal with the endorsement of gender stereotypes on college campuses. Media literacy may help college students critically evaluate portrayals of women in the media, and thus, in turn, may help lower intentions to sexually coerce.

