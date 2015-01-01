Abstract

BACKGROUND: Play is an essential parameter of children's growth and expression and this is the reason of why the use of play therapy is considered as fundamental means of preventing and dealing with problems and difficulties presented to children.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this paper is to review the parameters related to this issue, emphasizing the efficacy of this therapeutic approach to various problems of children.



METHODS: A review of the recent literature on the issue, searching through Greek and international databases (Medline, Heal-link), in English and Greek language.



RESULTS: The review shows that play therapy as a form of prevention and treatment is suitable mainly for preschool and school age children. It is addressed to children who are in a transition period of their lives (after a divorce, a loss), with difficulties in managing feelings, in socializing or children who have behavioral problems. It is also addressed to children who have been witnesses of domestic violence, who have suffered some form of abuse, children who are to undergo a major surgery or those who have speech disorders. Furthermore, it is suitable for children who have some kind of developmental disorder (autism or attention deficit / hyperactivity disorder). Its efficiency is demonstrated by numerous research papers reporting a significant decrease of negative emotions and behaviors by its use.



CONCLUSION: Play therapy is an alternative proposal of intervention on important issues related to children. Its implementation and value is widely known and is constantly expanding. The only condition for its implementation is the correct theoretical training of the professionals and the proper diagnosis.

