Journal Article

Citation

Foster H, Hagan J, Brooks-Gunn J, Garcia J. Menopause 2022; 29(3): 284-292.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/GME.0000000000001923

PMID

35213516

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate whether maternal violence exposure personally and through her child is associated with an earlier age of menopause, controlling for covariates.

METHODS: Analyses used merged data from two related sources. Although mothers (n = 1,466) were interviewed in 1995 and then 20 years later (2015-17), their children were interviewed in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health repeatedly (Waves 1-4, 1994/5 to 2008-2009). Mothers reported their own age of menopause, and mothers and adolescents each reported their own exposure to violence as children and adults.

RESULTS: A mother's own childhood physical abuse (b = -1.60, P < .05) and her child's sexual abuse (b = -1.39, P < .01) both were associated with an earlier age of menopause. Mothers who were physically abused in childhood and have a child who experienced regular sexual abuse reached menopause 8.78 years earlier than mothers without a history of personal abuse or abuse of their child.

CONCLUSIONS: Our study is the first to find that age of natural menopause is associated with intergenerational violence exposures.


Language: en
