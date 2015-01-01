Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The food delivery market is growing rapidly. As most delivery riders use motorcycles, motorcycle crashes will increase along with the growing delivery market size. This study aimed at examining the proportions of motorcycle crashes and characteristics of injuries incurred while using motorcycles for occupational purposes.



METHODS: This retrospective analysis included motorcycle crash patients aged 16 years or older, who were treated in 23 emergency rooms in Korea, between 2014 and 2018. Patients were divided into two groups: delivery riders (delivery group) and others (nondelivery group). Crash and injury characteristics were compared between the two groups. In addition, trends of patients in the delivery group were compared from 2014 to 2018.



RESULTS: This study examined 26,982 motorcycle crash patients, including 3894 (14.43%) patients in the delivery group and 23,088 (85.57%) in the nondelivery group. The number of patients in the delivery group increased drastically from 583 in 2014 to 1029 in 2018, whereas the number of patients in the nondelivery group did not considerably increase (4411 in 2014 and 4462 in 2018). The delivery group had a higher proportion of crashes caused by collisions with cars or other motorcycles (p < 0.001); however, injury severity was lower. The delivery group had a lower proportion of head and face injuries but a higher proportion of extremity injuries. Furthermore, 39.9% of all crashes in this group occurred between 17:00 and 21:00. Over time, there were neither any changes in the injury severities, nor any changes in the characteristics of the delivery group, with the exception of increases in both the proportion of motorist insurance and the proportion of wearing a helmet.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicated differences in characteristics between delivery motorcycle crashes and other motorcycle crashes. Although delivery motorcycle crash severity was low compared to other motorcycle crashes, the number of patients increased significantly. Therefore, to prevent crashes, it is necessary to improve the working environment. In addition, to prevent the extremity injuries of delivery riders, the policy of wearing extremity protective gears should be considered.

Language: en