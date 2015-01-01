Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are a public health crisis, affecting nearly half of children in the United States. Long-term effects of ACEs on psychological well-being, engagement in risk behaviors, and physical health have been observed. Moreover, many individuals exposed to ACEs are also affected by an accumulation of stressors due to broader structural inequities.



OBJECTIVE: The current study examined heterogeneity in patterns of ACEs, explored how these patterns varied based on race/ethnicity, biological sex, and socioeconomic status, and assessed how ACE patterns were associated with physical health, mental health, and risk-related outcomes in adulthood. PARTICIPANTS: Drawing on the Add Health dataset, survey data from Waves I, III, IV (n = 12,288) were analyzed. Mean age of participants was 28.3 (SD = 1.9), more than half were female (54.4%), and a little less than half identified as youth of color (46.7%).



METHOD: Multigroup latent class analysis explored heterogeneity in ACE exposure and variations based on structural inequities. Latent class regression assessed associations between ACE classes and outcomes.



RESULTS: A four-class solution was identified. Class sizes and latent structures differed by biological sex. Among males and females, the low adversity class had more positive physical health, mental health, and risk-related outcomes compared to all classes, while the childhood maltreatment and high adversity/community violence classes engaged in more risk-related behaviors. Very small to medium effects were observed.



CONCLUSION: Findings highlight the importance of examining heterogeneity in ACE exposure, and how patterns of ACEs may differentially affect outcomes in adulthood.

Language: en