Journal Article

Citation

Magliano L, Affuso G. Community Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10597-022-00953-7

PMID

35218472

Abstract

This study investigated whether priests' attitudes regarding individuals with schizophrenia and depression participating in religious practices varied in relation to priests' adherence to prejudices about these mental disorders (MD). A sample of 559 Italian priests completed a questionnaire on their views of either schizophrenia or depression. Data were analyzed using a multiple-group structural equation in which the diagnostic group was a moderator and the size of the municipalities in which the churches were located was a covariate. The study revealed that: priests' attitudes towards churchgoers with MDs are related to views of these individuals as dangerous, easy to recognize and poorly aware of their MDs; community size has a direct effect on priests' attitudes and an indirect effect through perceived dangerousness; the above-mentioned relationships do not differ by type of disorder.

Sensitizing priests on stigma may be helpful to facilitate the participation of believers with MDs to religious practices.


en

Keywords

Depression; Attitudes; Schizophrenia; Prejudices; Priests

