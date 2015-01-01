Abstract

This study investigated whether priests' attitudes regarding individuals with schizophrenia and depression participating in religious practices varied in relation to priests' adherence to prejudices about these mental disorders (MD). A sample of 559 Italian priests completed a questionnaire on their views of either schizophrenia or depression. Data were analyzed using a multiple-group structural equation in which the diagnostic group was a moderator and the size of the municipalities in which the churches were located was a covariate. The study revealed that: priests' attitudes towards churchgoers with MDs are related to views of these individuals as dangerous, easy to recognize and poorly aware of their MDs; community size has a direct effect on priests' attitudes and an indirect effect through perceived dangerousness; the above-mentioned relationships do not differ by type of disorder.



Sensitizing priests on stigma may be helpful to facilitate the participation of believers with MDs to religious practices.

Language: en