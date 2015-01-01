Abstract

The pediatric demand for medical cannabis has been increasing. This has necessitated the need to develop hospital statements and policies at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) to provide clinicians and administrators with recommendations for working with patients and caregivers seeking the use of prescribed or non-prescribed cannabis. Through a structured working group, two hospital position statements and policies on the pediatric use of medical and non-prescribed cannabis were developed for patients served at CHEO. In highlighting the procedural framework and position statements, these policies provide valuable recommendations and resources to other hospitals seeking to develop similar administrative action. In a changing medical landscape, best practices and policies are needed for hospital administrators on the patient use of medical and non-prescribed cannabis. The authors highlight recent policy work and position statements from CHEO, providing a valuable reference to all pediatric and adult hospitals.

Language: en