Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This randomized controlled trial examined whether an interactive, risk-focused educational program was associated with higher risk perceptions and decreased prescription opioid use/misuse among emerging adults.



METHODS: 503 participants aged 15-24 years scheduled for ambulatory surgery were randomized to routine prescription education with or without our Scenario-Tailored Opioid Messaging Program (STOMP) provided prior to receipt of a prescribed opioid. Surveys were completed preoperatively, and at days 7&14, months 1&3 postoperatively. Outcomes included analgesic risk perceptions, opioid use, and misuse intentions/behavior.



RESULTS: Compared to Controls, STOMP was associated with stable but higher risk perceptions on day 14 (β = 1.76 [95% CI 0.53, 2.99], p = .005) and month 3 (β = 2.13 [95% CI 0.86, 3.40], p = .001). There was no effect of STOMP or analgesic misuse risk perceptions on days of opioid use or subsequent misuse intentions/behavior. The degree to which participants valued pain relief over analgesic risk (trade-off preference) was, however, associated with prolonged postoperative opioid use and later misuse.



CONCLUSION: Education emphasizing the risks of opioids was insufficient in reducing opioid use and misuse in youth who were prescribed these analgesics for acute pain relief. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Education may need to better address analgesic expectations to shorten opioid use and mitigate misuse.

Language: en