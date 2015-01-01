|
Citation
|
Morris V, Syan SK, Mackillop J, Amlung M. Psychiatry Res. Neuroimaging 2022; 321: e111461.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35217411
|
Abstract
|
Polysubstance use (PSU) is the use of more than one psychoactive substance simultaneously or independently, and occurs in roughly half of individuals who seek treatment for substance use. The current study sought to use resting state functional connectivity (rs-FC) to examine functional connectivity in participants who report using multiple or single substances. Participants were drawn from a larger neuroimaging study. From there, participants were placed into one of three groups based on their frequency of alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, and illicit drug use. The final sample consisted of 82 participants. We observed three clusters that differed significantly between the three groups; one within the salience network and two within the temporal network. Tri+ users were found to have a lesser amount of rs-FC in these regions (compared to the other two groups) and dual users were found to have a greater amount of rs-FC within these regions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Addiction; Cluster; Network; Neuroimaging; Neuroscience; Polysubstance