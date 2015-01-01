|
Dever A, Powell D, Graham L, Mason R, Das J, Marshall SJ, Vitório R, Godfrey A, Stuart S. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(4): 1480.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35214382
INTRODUCTION: Gait impairment occurs across the spectrum of traumatic brain injury (TBI); from mild (mTBI) to moderate (modTBI), to severe (sevTBI). Recent evidence suggests that objective gait assessment may be a surrogate marker for neurological impairment such as TBI. However, the most optimal method of objective gait assessment is still not well understood due to previous reliance on subjective assessment approaches. The purpose of this review was to examine objective assessment of gait impairments across the spectrum of TBI.
concussion; TBI; gait; biomechanics; inertial-measurement-unit; wearables