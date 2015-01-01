Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: The World Health Organization has identified child abuse, intimate partner violence (IPV), and elder abuse (EA) as common types of interpersonal violence. Research showed individuals exposed to interpersonal violence in one life stage were at higher risks of exposure to interpersonal violence in other life stages. This study aims to examine the relationship between cumulative interpersonal violence and cognitive function.



METHODS: Data were derived from the PINE Study in which 3,157 Chinese older adults aged 60 and above received interviews in Chicago. We used a 56-item modified Conflict Tactics Scale to evaluate EA. Abuse history was defined as exposure to child abuse (before age 18) and/or IPV (age 18-59) measured respectively by the Extended Hurt, Insult, Threaten, Scream scale. We divided participants into four groups: EA and abuse history (n = 204), EA only (n = 439, reference group), abuse history only (n = 310), and no interpersonal violence (n = 2181). Global cognition was evaluated by episodic memory, working memory, processing speed, and MMSE. Linear regression was used.



RESULTS: Older adults with EA and abuse history (b = 0.147, SE = 0.052, p < .01) or abuse history only (b = 0.118, SE = 0.046, p < .01) had higher global cognition than the EA only group.



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with abuse history might develop resilience in the face of interpersonal violence in old age through gaining a sense of mastery and developing effective coping skills from prior experience. Healthcare professionals could assess older adults' prior victimizations and recent victimizations to plan family violence counseling and promote healthy cognitive aging.

Language: en