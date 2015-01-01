Abstract

Older people have the highest suicide risk compared to all other age groups. Expressions of no longer wanting to live are also found in a large number of older people. The reasons are usually multifactorial and sometimes go back a long way in the personal biography. Limitations resulting from physical illness, mental disorders and social problems make an important contribution. Doctors are often the contact person, even though many older people avoid direct communication in this respect. It is important to perceive and actively address indirect notes, because suicidality is also changeable in very old age. Suicide prevention includes the multimodal treatment of the physical and mental illness, including the (re)activation of resources; however, it also begins in advance, when differentiated images of old age are communicated at the societal level, social participation of older people is practised and the quality of life is maintained until the end.



===



Ältere Menschen haben im Vergleich zu allen anderen Altersgruppen das höchste Suizidrisiko. Äußerungen, nicht mehr leben zu wollen, finden sich häufig. Die meist multifaktoriellen Hintergründe reichen teilweise weit in die Lebensgeschichte zurück. Einschränkungen aufgrund körperlicher Erkrankungen, psychischer Erkrankungen und sozialer Probleme leisten einen entsprechenden Beitrag. Ärzte sind häufig Ansprechpartner, obwohl viele ältere Menschen die direkte diesbezügliche Kommunikation vermeiden. Es gilt, indirekte Hinweise wahrzunehmen und aktiv anzusprechen, denn Suizidalität ist auch im höheren Lebensalter veränderbar. Suizidprävention umfasst die multimodale Behandlung der körperlichen und psychischen Erkrankung, einschließlich der (Re‑)Aktivierung von Ressourcen. Sie setzt aber auch schon vorher auf gesellschaftlicher Ebene an, wenn differenzierte Altersbilder kommuniziert, gesellschaftliche Teilhabe älterer Menschen praktiziert und Lebensqualität bis zuletzt aufrechterhalten wird.

Language: de