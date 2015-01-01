|
Osman A, Kamkar N, Speechley M, Ali S, Montero-Odasso M. Ageing Res. Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35219903
PURPOSE: Medication use, and gait impairment are two major risk factors for falls in older adults. There are several mechanisms linking fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) and increased fall risk. One pathway involves gait performance as an intermediate variable. It is plausible that FRIDs indirectly increase fall risk by causing gait impairment. The purpose of this review was to systematically review the existing evidence on the association between FRIDs and gait performance in community-dwelling older adults without neurological movement disorders.
Language: en
aging; systematic review; gait; medication; cardiovascular drugs; psychotropic drugs