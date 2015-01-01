Abstract

PURPOSE: Medication use, and gait impairment are two major risk factors for falls in older adults. There are several mechanisms linking fall risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs) and increased fall risk. One pathway involves gait performance as an intermediate variable. It is plausible that FRIDs indirectly increase fall risk by causing gait impairment. The purpose of this review was to systematically review the existing evidence on the association between FRIDs and gait performance in community-dwelling older adults without neurological movement disorders.



METHODS: Two searches were performed using MeSH terms and keywords in the electronic databases MEDLINE, EMBASE, PsycINFO, CINAHL and grey literature. We included clinical trials and observational studies that assessed the association between a FRID class and any quantitative measure of gait performance. Quality assessment was performed using the Newcastle-Ottawa scale for observational studies and the Cochrane risk-of-bias tool for clinical trials. Study characteristics and findings were summarized in a descriptive approach for each drug class.



RESULTS: A total of 11,197 studies were retrieved from both searches at the first step and a total of 23 studies met the final inclusion criteria. Fourteen studies assessed the association between psychotropic FRIDs and gait performance and nine assessed cardiovascular FRIDs. Four out of five studies found that drugs with sedative properties are associated with reduced gait speed in older adults. Three out of four studies found no association between statin use and gait speed. There is insufficient evidence on the association between FRIDs and other gait performance measures.



CONCLUSION: Caution should be taken when prescribing drugs with sedative properties to older adults at risk of falls. Further research is required to assess the impact of the use FRIDs on gait performance measures other than gait speed.

Language: en