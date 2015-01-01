SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Garcia EC, Vieira PSC, de Andrade Viana RC, Mariano FC, de Brito MIB, de Araújo Feitosa Neto J, Lima NNR, Neto MLR. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 127: e105573.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105573

PMID

35220073

Abstract

India has the highest number of suicides in the world. Indian men account for a quarter of global suicides, while Indian women account for 36% of all global suicides in the 15-39 age group. One suicide every 25 min. These are not isolated incidents. Mental health experts say that one of the main reasons for this situation is rampant domestic violence. India's official data are hugely underestimated and do not convey the true scale of the problem. Women from this country are responsible for 36% of global female suicide deaths. In a country like India, with its wide sociocultural variations, there can be multiple risk factors: hanging, pesticide consumption, drug overdose, and self-immolation. Access to these "lethal" resources is an important factor.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Mental health; Domestic violence; Deaths; India's women

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print