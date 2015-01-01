Abstract

India has the highest number of suicides in the world. Indian men account for a quarter of global suicides, while Indian women account for 36% of all global suicides in the 15-39 age group. One suicide every 25 min. These are not isolated incidents. Mental health experts say that one of the main reasons for this situation is rampant domestic violence. India's official data are hugely underestimated and do not convey the true scale of the problem. Women from this country are responsible for 36% of global female suicide deaths. In a country like India, with its wide sociocultural variations, there can be multiple risk factors: hanging, pesticide consumption, drug overdose, and self-immolation. Access to these "lethal" resources is an important factor.

