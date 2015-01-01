|
Citation
|
Davis JP, Rao P, Dilkina B, Prindle J, Eddie D, Christie NC, DiGuiseppi G, Saba S, Ring C, Dennis M. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 233: e109359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35219997
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The United States (US) continues to grapple with a drug overdose crisis. While opioids remain the main driver of overdose deaths, deaths involving psychostimulants such as methamphetamine are increasing with and without opioid involvement. Recent treatment admission data reflect overdose fatality trends suggesting greater psychostimulant use, both alone and in combination with opioids. Adolescents and young adults are particularly vulnerable with generational trends showing that these populations have particularly high relapse rates following treatment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Machine learning; Overdose; Polydrug use; Heroin; Relapse; Stimulant